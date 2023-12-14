Hewlett Packard (HPE) Aids RaceTrac's IT Transformation Journey

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE recently announced that RaceTrac has selected its solutions to embark on a digital transformation journey and enhance customer experience at its gas stations and convenience stores. Houston-based RaceTrac operates gasoline service stations and convenience stores across the Southern United States.

HPE ProLiant servers likely play a crucial role in supporting RaceTrac's IT transformation journey. ProLiant servers are known for their reliability, performance and scalability, making them suitable for various business needs, including large-scale IT transformations.

HPE ProLiant servers have been deployed at RaceTrac’s more than 800 gas stations and stores to deliver reliability, security and optimized performance for a range of applications. By leveraging HPE ProLiant servers at the edge, RaceTrac can potentially transform its service stations into more efficient and responsive hubs. This infrastructure likely aids in optimizing various aspects of their operations, ultimately leading to an improved and streamlined customer experience.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

RaceTrac is also utilizing HPE’s cloud-native data infrastructure solution, Alletra Storage, which helps in improving operational efficiency. This deployment has expanded the store operator’s storage capacity while simplifying data management.

ProLiant servers have been a cornerstone of HPE's success, driving growth by meeting the evolving needs of businesses for reliable, high-performance computing infrastructure. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's continued innovation and alignment with market demands have sustained the popularity and effectiveness of ProLiant servers in driving business growth.

In January 2023, HPE expanded its ProLiant portfolio with the launch of ProLiant Gen11 servers. Equipped with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, ProLiant Gen11 servers are designed to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience and support a wide range of workloads while enhancing security.

HPE’s High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI) business segment’s revenues increased 38% year over year and 41% sequentially to $1.18 billion in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, mainly driven by the continued strength of AI demand. The segment’s operating margin came in at 4.7%, up 120 basis points (bps) year over year and 550 bps sequentially, mainly driven by the positive benefits of scale.

