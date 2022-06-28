Hewlett Packard (HPE) Adds Red Hat to GreenLake Ecosystem

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE announced that International Business Machines Corporation's IBM subsidiary and open source software leader, Red Hat, joined the HPE GreenLake ecosystem at the HPE Discover 2022 conference.

HPE will develop and deploy new services on its edge-to-cloud platform by integrating them with Red Hat’s open-source solutions like Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. The jointly created solutions will enable enterprise customers to address cost challenges and reduce the complexity and risks involved in the digital transformation of their businesses.

The new GreenLake solutions will enhance stability across multiple hybrid cloud environments while helping mid-market, enterprise, and government organizations to increase their hybrid cloud footprints. The IBM subsidiary is a trusted open source solution provider to over 90% of Fortune 500 companies. With this collaboration, HPE will be able to deliver GreenLake solutions that offer complete, open-source IT stacks for compute, containers, and automation. The integrated solutions will provide the organizations with a competitive edge while accelerating their time to market.

HPE’s GreenLake continues to win back-to-back deals. Recently, Iliane, a France-based cloud services provider, selected the platform to enhance the deployment of cloud-based solutions built for regional accounts.

In March, Hewlett Packard expanded GreenLake to include support for Microsoft MSFT Azure Stack HCI. The new integrated system comprises scalable hyper-converged infrastructure, software and services delivered in enterprise customers’ data centers or colocation facilities.

Microsoft's integrated cloud-native solution delivered as a service from HPE’s GreenLake platform not only ensures cost efficiency but also accelerates digital transformation among enterprise clients.

In the same month, HPE entered an agreement with the Japanese payment brand JCB Co. Ltd., with the latter selecting the HPE GreenLake platform. Through this move, JCB intended to enhance its MyJCB platform and improve customer engagement with new personalized customer services.

In January, leading multi-brand tech solutions provider CDW Corporation CDW selected the platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

With HPE GreenLake, CDW is able to flexibly check the alignment of cost and revenues, thereby improving its predictability, visibility and control over investments in service solutions.

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while IBM, Microsoft and CDW carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of HPE, CDW and MSFT have declined 10.4%, 19% and 21.2%, respectively, in YTD. Shares of IBM have appreciated 6.9% in the same time frame.

