Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $74.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.78% in the "Technology" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HPE.PRC was trading at a 52.94% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.92% in the "Technology" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 2.5352 - 3.1056.

Below is a dividend history chart for HPE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) is currently down about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPE) are down about 1.8%.

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