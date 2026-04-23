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HPE.PRC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5%

April 23, 2026 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $74.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.78% in the "Technology" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HPE.PRC was trading at a 52.94% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.92% in the "Technology" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 2.5352 - 3.1056.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HPE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

HPE.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Thursday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) is currently down about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPE) are down about 1.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 Institutional Holders of ELFY
 Top Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> Institutional Holders of ELFY-> Top Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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