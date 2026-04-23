Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5%

Below is a dividend history chart for HPE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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In Thursday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) is currently down about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPE) are down about 1.8%.
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