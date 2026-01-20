Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE.PRC shares, versus HPE:
Below is a dividend history chart for HPE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) is currently off about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPE) are off about 4.6%.
