Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $57.11 on the day. As of last close, HPE.PRC was trading at a 20.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 2.5352 - 3.1056.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE.PRC shares, versus HPE:

Below is a dividend history chart for HPE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPE.PRC) is currently off about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPE) are off about 4.6%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.