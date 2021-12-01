US Markets
HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to supply U.S. green energy research supercomputer

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday said it will supply a supercomputer to the U.S. government for renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N on Wednesday said it will supply a supercomputer to the U.S. government for renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

The "Kestrel" supercomputer will be housed at a U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Golden, Colorado and will use "Sapphire Rapids" chips from Intel Corp INTC.O and accelerator chips from Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, as well as multiple technologies from HPE's supercomputing unit.

HPE said the system will come online in 2023. The cost of the machine was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPE INTC NVDA

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular