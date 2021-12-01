Hewlett Packard Enterprise to supply U.S. green energy research supercomputer

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N on Wednesday said it will supply a supercomputer to the U.S. government for renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

The "Kestrel" supercomputer will be housed at a U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Golden, Colorado and will use "Sapphire Rapids" chips from Intel Corp INTC.O and accelerator chips from Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, as well as multiple technologies from HPE's supercomputing unit.

HPE said the system will come online in 2023. The cost of the machine was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.