Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Build New Supercomputer For Department Of Energy

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory to build a new supercomputer to support ongoing R&D.

The new supercomputer will also support energy initiatives related to security, resilience, storage, systems integration, energy justice, and community transitions, as well as transportation and mobility, buildings, and advanced manufacturing.

NREL has named the new supercomputer "Kestrel," after the American falcon. This is in line with the previous names give to previous system generations named "Peregrine" and "Eagle."

HPE will build Kestrel using the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, a next-generation high performance computing platform.

The HPE Cray EX also features liquid-cooling capabilities that support NREL's showcase facility for demonstrating data center efficiency.

HPE will use next generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named "Sapphire Rapids"), NVIDIA A100NEXT Tensor Core GPUs to accelerate AI, and HPE Slingshot, an Ethernet fabric purposely built for next-generation supercomputing.

"HPE has a long-standing collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) where we have developed joint high performance computing and AI solutions to innovate new approaches that reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs," said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC, at HPE.

