Markets
HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Acquire OpsRamp - Quick Facts

March 20, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, OpsRamp was part of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder's venture capital investment in 2020.

Fidelma Russo, Chief Technology Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: "The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.