Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Acquire OpsRamp - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, OpsRamp was part of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder's venture capital investment in 2020.

Fidelma Russo, Chief Technology Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: "The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.