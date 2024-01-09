News & Insights

Markets
HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Acquire Juniper Networks In $14 Bln Deal

January 09, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) agreed to acquire Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in an all-cash transaction for $40.00 per share, representing an equity value of about $14 billion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The purchase price represents a premium of about 32% to the unaffected closing price of Juniper's common stock on January 8, 2024, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible transaction.

JNPR closed Tuesday's regular trading at $36.81 up $6.59 or 21.81%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $0.20 or 0.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects that the transaction will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow in the first year post close.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects that the transaction will be funded based on financing commitments for $14 billion in term loans.

The merger is expected to achieve operating efficiencies and run-rate annual cost synergies of $450 million within 36 months post close.

Upon completion of the transaction, Juniper CEO Rami Rahim will lead the combined HPE networking business, reporting to HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri.

The transaction is currently expected to close in late calendar year 2024 or early calendar year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE
JNPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.