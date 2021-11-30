Markets
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.55 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $0.16 billion, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $688 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $7.35 billion from $7.21 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $688 Mln. vs. $537 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.35 Bln vs. $7.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.50

