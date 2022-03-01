Hewlett Packard Enterprise Raises FY22 Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Tuesday raised its earnings outlook for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, Hewlett Packard now expects earnings of $1.36 to $1.50 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.03 to $2.17 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.24 to $1.38 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.96 to $2.10 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.03 per share for the full year 2022.

The company reiterated its free cash flow guidance for the full year to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion.

The company's board of directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2022.

