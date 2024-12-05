Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.341 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $795 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $8.458 billion from $7.351 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.341 Bln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.458 Bln vs. $7.351 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.52

