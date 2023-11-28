Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

Earnings: $642 million in Q4 vs. -$304 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $680 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.50 per share Revenue: $7.35 billion in Q4 vs. $7.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.9 - $7.3 Bln

