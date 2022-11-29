Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

Earnings: -$0.30 billion in Q4 vs. $2.55 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q4 vs. $1.91 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $755 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $7.87 billion in Q4 vs. $7.35 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.2 - $7.6 Bln

