Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

-Earnings: $480 million in Q4 vs. -$757 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.36 in Q4 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.49 per share for the period. -Revenue: $7.22 billion in Q4 vs. $7.95 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.46

