Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $512 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $7.710 billion from $7.002 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $512 Mln. vs. $464 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.710 Bln vs. $7.002 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.4 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 -$1.97

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.