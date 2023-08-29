Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $464 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $409 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $7.00 billion from $6.95 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $464 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $7.00 Bln vs. $6.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.2 - $7.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.11 - $2.15

