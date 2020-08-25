Markets
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

-Earnings: $9 million in Q3 vs. -$27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $419 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.82 billion in Q3 vs. $7.22 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32 to $0.36 Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.34.

