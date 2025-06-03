Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

Earnings: -$1.079 billion in Q2 vs. $314 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q2 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.

Revenue: $7.627 billion in Q2 vs. $7.204 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2-$8.5bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.90

