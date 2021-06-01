Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

-Earnings: $259 million in Q2 vs. -$821 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.19 in Q2 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.70 billion in Q2 vs. $6.01 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.82 to $1.94

