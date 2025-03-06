Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $598 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $7.854 billion from $6.755 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $598 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $7.854 Bln vs. $6.755 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.2 - $7.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.90

