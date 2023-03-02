Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $828 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $7.81 billion from $6.96 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $501 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $7.81 Bln vs. $6.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.10

