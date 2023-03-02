Markets
HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

March 02, 2023 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $828 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $7.81 billion from $6.96 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $501 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $7.81 Bln vs. $6.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.