Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

February 29, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $387 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $6.76 billion from $7.81 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $387 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.76 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.6 - $7.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.92

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

HPE

