Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $333 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $177M, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $6.95 billion from $7.55 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $575 Mln. vs. $590 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $6.95 Bln vs. $7.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.94

