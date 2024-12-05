Hewlett Packard Enterprise options imply 6.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 3.6x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.9%, or $1.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.2%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HPE:
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 05, 2024
- HP Enterprise upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.