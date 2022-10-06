Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$58b - US$21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Tech industry average of 11%. NYSE:HPE Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Hewlett Packard Enterprise's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 59%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 31% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 37% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has only returned 1.8% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

