Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 6th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:HPE Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 6 years was US$0.22 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's earnings per share has shrunk at 21% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

