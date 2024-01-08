News & Insights

Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 08, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N is in advanced talks to buy network gear maker Juniper Networks JNPR.N for about $13 billion to bolster the nearly 100-year-old technology company's artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

A deal between the two companies could be announced as soon as this week, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in HPE fell 7.7%, while Juniper jumped 21% in extended trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declined to comment on the report, while Juniper Networks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, server maker HPE said that it was rolling out a cloud computing service designed to power AI systems similar to ChatGPT.

Juniper's high-performance network and service offerings include routing, switching, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
