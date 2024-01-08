Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks - source

Changes sourcing and paragraph 1, adds shares in paragraph 3, and company response in paragraph 5

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N is in talks to buy Juniper Networks JNPR.N in a deal valuing the network gear maker at about $13 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A deal between the two companies could be announced as early as this week, the source said.

Shares of Hewlett Packard fell 7.7%, while Juniper jumped 21% in extended trading.

The deal would help bolster the nearly 100-year-old technology company's artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, according to a WSJ report earlier in the day.

Hewlett Packard declined to comment on the WSJ report, while Juniper Networks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, server maker HPE said it was rolling out a cloud computing service designed to power AI systems similar to ChatGPT.

Juniper's high-performance network and service offerings include routing, switching, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.