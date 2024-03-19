Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Boost Houston Airports' Networking (Revised)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that its Wi-Fi 6E-enabled HPE Aruba Networking solution has been selected by Houston Airports. The airport has chosen HPE’s Aruba Networking solution to enhance its wireless and location-based services for approximately 60 million passengers and visitors.

Houston Airports manages George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport. The airport has created an application using the Aruba Meridian App Platform and HPE Aruba Networking Beacons. This application helps passengers with step-by-step navigation, estimated walking times and parking guidance. Other features include previewing security checkpoint wait times, finding restaurants and shops, and receiving real-time flight updates.

Wi-Fi 6E allows Houston Airports to access the 6 GHz band, offering 1200 MHz of clear spectrum throughout the United States. Additionally, Aruba Networking Beacons, including detailed wayfinding, utilize Aruba Tags for asset tracking. Houston Airports had previously used The Aruba Meridian App Platform to make its location-based application. The platform comes with cloud-based management, offers access from anywhere and includes visibility as well as analytics.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

In the past year, various organizations, including Bethesda Health Group, Korea Telecom, New Brunswick Community College, Aramtec, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dedini S/A Indústrias de Base and Kurly, have adopted HPE’s Aruba Networking solution.

The company's Intelligent Edge division, comprising HPE Aruba and HPE Aruba Services, experiences rapid growth due to high demand for software-centric solutions like HPE Aruba Central.

HPE is bolstering its Aruba portfolio through acquisitions, with a focus on high-margin offerings, such as Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure. This strengthening effort has involved various strategies, including acquisitions, aimed at enhancing its portfolio. In 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired Silver Peak to further improve its Aruba Edge Services platform.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE have gained 18.1% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Adobe ADBE and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 0.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s second-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by a penny downward to $4.36 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 41.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.32 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 176.6% in the past year.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on March 13, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.