Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.32, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 2.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, up 1.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion, which would represent changes of +7.14% and +3.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.16.

We can also see that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

