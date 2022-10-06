Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $12.91, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 2.56% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.46 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.55% and +1.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.4.

Also, we should mention that HPE has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.