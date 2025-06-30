Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.21, changing hands as high as $20.91 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading up about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.965 per share, with $24.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.89. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.