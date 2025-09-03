Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported revenue of $9.14 billion, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.78 billion, representing a surprise of +4.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Financial Services : $886 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $870.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $886 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $870.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $194 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $199.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.

: $194 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $199.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%. Revenue - Hybrid Cloud : $1.48 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change. Revenue - Server : $4.94 billion compared to the $4.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

: $4.94 billion compared to the $4.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : $-98 million versus $-99.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change.

: $-98 million versus $-99.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $88 million compared to the $79.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $88 million compared to the $79.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud : $87 million compared to the $90.8 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $87 million compared to the $90.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Server : $317 million versus $324.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $317 million versus $324.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other: $-14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-14.02 million.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.