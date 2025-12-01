Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.96 billion, representing an increase of 17.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Products' of $6.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Financing income' stands at $204.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services' will likely reach $3.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Americas' should come in at $4.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' to come in at $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have experienced a change of -10.4% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HPE is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

