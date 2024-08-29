Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $7.64 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financial Services' reaching $881.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' to come in at $250.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Americas' should come in at $3.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' stands at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' at $79.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' will reach $248.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $420 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.