Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported $7.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Financial Services : $856 million compared to the $873.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $856 million compared to the $873.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $194 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%.

: $194 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%. Revenue - Hybrid Cloud : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intelligent Edge : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenue - Server : $4.06 billion versus $3.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.06 billion versus $3.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : -$96 million versus -$105.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change.

: -$96 million versus -$105.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $89 million compared to the $74.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $89 million compared to the $74.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other : -$10 million versus -$19.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$10 million versus -$19.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud : $78 million compared to the $77.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $78 million compared to the $77.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings from Operations- Server : $241 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.50 million.

: $241 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.50 million. Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge: $274 million versus $287.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.