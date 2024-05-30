Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating a decline of 26.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.83 billion, representing a decrease of 2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Financial Services' of $872.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' should come in at $240.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Americas' will reach $2.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $2.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' at $72.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $84 million.

Analysts expect 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' to come in at $243.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $351 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>



Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have demonstrated returns of +10.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.