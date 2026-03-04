Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. Revenues are expected to be $9.32 billion, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should come in at $5.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $3.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Financing income' should arrive at $212.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Americas' to reach $4.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' will likely reach $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.