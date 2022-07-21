Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $14.06, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had gained 1.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.18% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.97 billion, up 1.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $28.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.06% and +1.52%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.36.

Also, we should mention that HPE has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

