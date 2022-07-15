Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $13.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 2.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.97 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $28.23 billion, which would represent changes of +3.06% and +1.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.47, which means Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

