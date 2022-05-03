Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $15.49, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 5.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.83 billion, up 1.87% from the year-ago period.

HPE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +3.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.33.

We can also see that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

