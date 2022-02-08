Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $17.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.02 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +3.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Also, we should mention that HPE has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

