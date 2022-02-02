Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $17.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 0.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.02 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +3.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.

It is also worth noting that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

