Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Launches Latest Wi-Fi 7 APs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE has introduced its latest Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) called Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs. These APs are capable of delivering 30% more network capacity for wireless traffic compared with other products in the market. HPE also claims that its new APs will improve network security and upgrade location-based services. These features will enable the company’s customers to enjoy uninterrupted connection for Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise AI, location and security applications.

HPE has integrated its patented ultra tri-band hardware technology in its Wi-Fi 7 APs to reduce network leakage and fully use the 5GHz and 6GHz bands to eliminate channel interference. Its Aruba Networking Central will manage these APs. The Aruba Networking Central is integrated with IoT protocols like Zigbee and Bluetooth, nullifying the need for additional overlays. The company offers a secure platform for the growing number of IoT devices at the network edge, including cameras, sensors and motion detectors.

The Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs from Hewlett Packard Enterprise have several useful features. The setup features control access based on policies. It comprises application firewalls and dual USB ports for IoT devices. The Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs also feature twice as much SDRAM and Flash memory than previous models. The access points support self-location networks and have a power-saving mode to reduce energy usage and costs for businesses.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE is enhancing its Aruba Networking lineup by introducing new products, a move exemplified by recent additions to its portfolio. Over the past year, several organizations, such as New Brunswick Community College, Aramtec, Bethesda Health Group, Korea Telecom, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dedini S/A Indústrias de Base and Kurly, have chosen the company’s solutions.

Additionally, the company's Intelligent Edge division, encompassing HPE Aruba and Aruba Services, is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the increasing demand for software-driven solutions like HPE Aruba Central cloud management software.

To strengthen its Aruba portfolio, the company is strategically pursuing acquisitions, particularly targeting high-margin offerings, such as Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure. These efforts involve various strategies aimed at enhancing the overall portfolio. Notably, in 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired Silver Peak to further bolster its Aruba Edge Services platform.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 0.9% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies DELL, Arista Networks ANET and Crexendo CXDO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 54 cents to $7.64 in the past 60 days. Shares of DELL have surged 170.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $7.49 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have gained 26.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXDO’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 6 cents to 23 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of CXDO have skyrocketed 194.1% in the past year.

