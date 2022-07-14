Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.01, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.97 billion, up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $28.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.06% and +1.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.71.

Also, we should mention that HPE has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

