Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed the most recent trading day at $15.97, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology products and services provider had gained 3.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 2.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, up 1.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +3.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.31.

It is also worth noting that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.