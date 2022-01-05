Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $16.89, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had gained 8.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.01 billion, up 2.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +3.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.64, so we one might conclude that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

