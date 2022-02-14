Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed at $16.87, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology products and services provider had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hewlett Packard Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. On that day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.02 billion, up 2.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +3.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.

Investors should also note that HPE has a PEG ratio of 1.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

