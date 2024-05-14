Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Delivers a new Supercomputer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE has recently deployed Aurora supercomputer to Argonne National Laboratory. The supercomputer is developed through a private-public partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy, Argonne National Laboratory and Intel Corporation INTC.

Aurora has demonstrated the performance of 1.012 exaflops on 87% of the system making it the second-fastest supercomputer in the world. Aurora has also secured the rank of being the largest AI-capable system in the world. Its performance of 10.6 exaflops on 89% of the system will enable researchers to accelerate their scientific discovery using generative AI models. The supercomputer has already been used for brain mapping.

Aurora is based on HPE Cray EX supercomputer and is built to handle immense size and complexity of exascale computing. It also features HPE Slingshot; 63,744 Intel Data Center GPU Max units and 21,248 Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors.

Additionally, the whole supercomputer consists of 75,000 computing nodes and 2,400 storage and service network endpoints, along with 5,600 switches. These components enhance performance by facilitating high-speed networking across Aurora's 10,624 computing blades.

HPE is Making Strides in the Supercomputing Space

Over the past year, the company has secured several agreements, one of which involves partnering with the University of Stuttgart to construct two new supercomputers named Hunter and Herder for the university’s High-Performance Computing Center. HPE will support the center in transitioning towards exascale computing.

In 2023, HPE bagged a deal from the UK Government where the latter put £225 million into a national AI Research Resource with the University of Bristol to create the UK's fastest supercomputer. And in October 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise deployed an AI supercomputer for France's CRIANN to speed up scientific research.

The company also teamed up with Sauber Motorsport AG to boost the aerodynamics of its Formula One race cars. Together they installed a high-performance computing (HPC) system at Sauber’s Swiss wind tunnel facility, powered by HPE GreenLake.

The deployment of Aurora adds to the lineup of supercomputers that the company has deployed in the past year. The company will keep gaining from its supercomputer business driven by the growth of artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing market.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and INTC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPE and INTC have returned 21.7% and 2.1%, respectively, in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are AppFolio APPF and Alphabet GOOGL, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppFolio’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 13 cents to $3.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of APPF have surged 74.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 80 cents to $7.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of GOOGL have jumped 44.7% in the past year.

