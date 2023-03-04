Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.44% Upside

As of March 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $17.64. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from its latest reported closing price of $15.28.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $29,409MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.21%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 1,203,244K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 60,643K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,414K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 52,717K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 99.87% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 43,160K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,036K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 17.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,091K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 38,129K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,306K shares, representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.